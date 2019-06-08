DWU Athletic Trainer Named Athletic Trainer of the Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Dakota Wesleyn Athletic Trainer Randi Christensen was named the South Dakota athletic trainer of the year by the South Dakota Athletic Trainers Association. Matthew Zens, who also works in the athletic training department at DWU, nominated Christensen for the award. He was also the presenter on Wednesday. Christiansen is a graduate of DWU and has been a full-time staff member in 2007. Over the years, she has worked with the soccer, baseball, volleyball and women’s basketball teams. She’s also been part of DWU’s graduate assistant’s program, acting as a mentor.