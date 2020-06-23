DuVall Wins Scholarship

SIOUX FALLS – Grace DuVall of the Chamberlain High School class of 2020 is one of 10 individuals awarded Legends for Kids scholarships. These are $5,000 awards that recognize high school student-athletes for exceptional leadership in athletics, character and community involvement. DuVall will attend Augustana this fall.

Other winners are Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s Courtney Monger (Grand Canyon), Roosevelt’s Macey Nielson (Dordt), Brookings Ellie Abraham (U.S. Naval Academy), Sioux Falls O’Gorman’s Kaden Hackman (Bethel), Ethan’s Brady Hawkins (South Dakota State), Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Jacob Randle (Dakota State), Brandon Valley’s Cole Sylliaasen (South Dakota State), and Wagner’s Rose Eitemiller (South Dakota State).