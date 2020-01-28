Dustin Lynch to headline Saturday night Grandstand entertainment at 2020 SD State Fair

The South Dakota State Fair and Legend Seeds are proud to announce modern country music, top of the charts artist, Dustin Lynch to perform at the State Fair grandstand on Saturday, September 5.



With a string of hits stretching back to 2012, a red hot live-performance reputation, and a fan-base that’s growing exponentially, Dustin Lynch is one of the hottest acts in modern country music. And with his third album for Broken Bow Records –CURRENT MOOD–he’s done flying under the radar. Lynch is currently hitting the charts with his single “Ridin’ Roads’ off his newest album – TULLAHOMA – released in January 2020.



“I’m a little nervous,” Lynch admits with a laugh. “But the last thing I want for chapter three is ‘Oh, this is just a new take on what we’ve heard for the last few years.’ I hope people see a side of me they haven’t seen yet.”



Lynch’s hits include “Ridin’ Roads”, “Mind Reader”, “Good Girl”, “Cowboys and Angels”, “Small Town Boy” and “Hell of a Night.”





Online, Lynch has also hit the number one spot on the iTunes Country Albums Chart while racking up three million track downloads, more than 245 million Spotify streams, and 113 million YouTube/VEVO views. His social-media following tops 2.5 million, and he’s not connecting with those rabid fans through music alone. Lynch’s own Stay Country clothing line puts his personal style in their hands, and national TV appearances have highlighted his good-natured charisma.



Meanwhile, those same fans have watched him become one of the most dynamic performers on the road. Cranking up massive crowds while opening for stadium-rocking icons like Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, and Brad Paisley, Lynch has played for millions while developing an unparalleled onstage potency.



“Dustin Lynch brings an unbridled enthusiasm to his performances,” said Peggy Besch, SD State Fairgrounds manager. “We’re looking forward to having him bring that same vibrant energy to the stage at the State Fair.”



A pre-sale on VIP tickets will begin May 18, followed by backrest holders on June 8 and June 11 for Friends of the Fair. General public ticket sales will begin June 15.



The 2020 South Dakota State Fair will run from Thursday, September 3, through Monday, September 7. Channel Seeds Preview night will be Wednesday, September 2. This year’s theme is “Perfect Vision of Fun.” For more information on State Fair events, contact the Fair office at 800-529-0900, visit www.sdstatefair.com or find them on Facebook or Twitter.