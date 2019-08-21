Dupree man facing drug charges after arrest in Pierre

A 30-year-old man from Dupree, SD, faces drug charges after being arrested in Pierre early this (Wed.) morning.

Information from the Pierre Police Department says Austin Dupris was stopped for a motor vehicle equipment violation. Upon investigation, officers learned Dupris’ South Dakota Driver License was suspended. He consented to a search of his vehicle and a white crystalline substance and drug paraphernalia were found.

Dupris was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Ingestion of a Controlled Substance, Ingest or Inhale a Substance to Become Intoxicated, Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving Under Suspension.