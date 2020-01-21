Duffy Candidate for Senior Class Award

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.—South Dakota senior guard Ciara Duffy has been selected as one of 30 women’s basketball candidates who excel in the areas of community, classroom, character and competition for the 2019-20 Senior CLASS Award. Duffy is a two-time Academic All-American who graduated Summa Cum Laude last May with bachelor’s degrees in political science and history. She’s now working towards her master’s degree in secondary education. Duffy is the Summit League Preseason Player of the Year and a two-time all-Summit League first team pick. Duffy’s career statistics include more than 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists. Duffy is averaging 17 points, six boards and five assists this season. She ranks 37th in total points and 11th in assists in the nation and is the lone Summit League athlete selected among the 30 candidates.