Due to Main Pipe Break, Some West River/Lyman-Jones Rural Water Customers May be Without Water for Up to 48 Hours

Some customers of the West River/Lyman-Jones Rural Water System may be without water for up to 48 hours.

The Oglala Sioux Rural Water Supply System core pipeline has sustained a major break approximately 10 miles south of Fort Pierre. WR/LJ has been told it’s possible the pipeline could be shut down for repairs for up to 48 hours. This could have significant impacts on water service to WR/LJ’s individual customers and bulk communities south of Fort Pierre and in the areas between Kadoka and Oacoma.

If the main supply pipeline is down for a day or two, 50-75 percent of WR/LJ’s service area will be out of water for a period of time. If you or your community is supplied by WR/LJ, please conserve as much water as possible and be prepared for a potential water outage. The water towers will provide a reserve supply for a short time, but they will eventually go empty.

WR/LJ will continue to provide updates on the West River/Lyman-Jones Facebook page.