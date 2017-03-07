Ducks Unlimited Dinner to Be Held March 9th at 5pm in Pierre

PIERRE SD – John Simpson and George Van Del were in studio today to discuss the Annual Ducks Unlimited Banquet March 8th Thursday night at the Izaak Walton. Doors open at 5pm. KGFX Morning Show Host Scott Lane visited with the pair about the items for raffle and auction. Mark Anderson South Dakota Artist will be there with a featured painting to be auctioned off. Fun Family night so come on out. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/DUCKS-UNLIMITED-John-SImpson-and-George-Van-Del-3-7-17.mp3-nnnnnj.mp3

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.