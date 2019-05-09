Drug/DUI Court grad looking forward to a life of sobriety

A graduation ceremony was held yesterday (Wed.) for the 70th person to successfully complete the 6th Circuit Drug/DUI Court program.

Judge John Brown says the average participant takes 18 month to go through the program.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem encouraged program graduate Mary Kay Schad to not be afraid to ask for help if she’s having a bad day.

Mary Kay says the Drug/DUI Court program has helped her in many ways.

The Drug/DUI Court program has been an option in Hughes and Stanley counties for about ten years. Participation is voluntary, but people must apply and be approved to go through the program.