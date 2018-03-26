Drug Control Fund Awards Distributed to Law Enforcement Agencies

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced that several law enforcement agencies throughout the state have been given awards from the Attorney General’s Drug Control Fund. The Drug Control Fund is funded by drug forfeiture monies to be used for enforcement in drug control and apprehension purposes. The award money distributed for this most recent cycle totaled $59,319.17.
“Using profits and assets of drug dealers rather than taxpayer monies to better protect our officers and communities makes sense,” said Jackley. “We are funding a number of requests across the state to assist local government and improve public safety.”Below are the list of agencies and their awards:
- Corson County SO $1,400.00 Criminal Interdiction Conference attendee
- Dewey County SO $10,000 Software Management System
- Eagle Butte PD $16,350.00 In-car camera equipment
- Elk Point PD $10,000 In-car camera equipment
- Marshall CO SO $9,725.17 Tasers and accessories
- Milbank PD $10,277.00 Video Recording System
- Murdo PD $1,567.00 Rifle
The Attorney General’s website includes the details on the Drug Asset Civil ForfeitureProgram.
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.