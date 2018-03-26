Drug Control Fund Awards Distributed to Law Enforcement Agencies

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced that several law enforcement agencies throughout the state have been given awards from the Attorney General’s Drug Control Fund. The Drug Control Fund is funded by drug forfeiture monies to be used for enforcement in drug control and apprehension purposes. The award money distributed for this most recent cycle totaled $59,319.17.

“Using profits and assets of drug dealers rather than taxpayer monies to better protect our officers and communities makes sense,” said Jackley. “We are funding a number of requests across the state to assist local government and improve public safety.”Below are the list of agencies and their awards:

Corson County SO $1,400.00 Criminal Interdiction Conference attendee

Dewey County SO $10,000 Software Management System

Eagle Butte PD $16,350.00 In-car camera equipment

Elk Point PD $10,000 In-car camera equipment

Marshall CO SO $9,725.17 Tasers and accessories

Milbank PD $10,277.00 Video Recording System

Murdo PD $1,567.00 Rifle

The Attorney General’s website includes the details on the Drug Asset Civil ForfeitureProgram.