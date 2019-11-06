Droz receives challenge coin and pin honoring his military service

A pinning ceremony was held yesterday (Tues.) in honor of Francis Droz, a Vietnam War veteran and a current hospice VA patient at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre.

Surrounded by friends and family, Droz (left) received a challenge coin and pin from South Dakota Secretary for Veterans Affairs Greg Whitlock (right) during a pinning ceremony recognizing Droz’ military service.

A pinning ceremony is part of the “We Honor Veterans” program. The program is a collaboration between the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Department of Veterans Affairs, along with partner agencies like Avera@Home who wish to embark on the program’s evaluation. The effort works to help hospice health professionals provide excellent end of life care catered to our nation’s veterans and their families.