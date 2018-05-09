Drought Reduces Prairie Grouse Numbers on the Fort Pierre National Grassland

A total of 354 male greater prairie-chickens and 65 male sharp-tailed grouse were counted this spring on a portion of the Fort Pierre National Grassland in central South Dakota. USDA Forest Service staff have conducted standardized surveys there since 1988. This year’s tallies are lower than 2017’s counts of 421 greater prairie-chickens and 80 sharp-tailed grouse.

Dan Svingen, District Ranger for the Fort Pierre Ranger District noted that, “Based on historic patterns of gamebird population response to weather, we anticipated finding fewer birds this spring due to the severe drought of 2017. The decline observed this spring is also consistent with the wing data collected last autumn that indicated greatly reduced reproductive success in summer 2017, particularly for greater prairie-chickens.” Svingen also added: “Working with our livestock permittees, we reduced grazing levels on the Fort Pierre National Grassland in both 2017 and 2018 in response to the drought; those actions will make it easier for gamebirds to recover if favorable weather occurs.”

Ruben Mares, Wildlife Biologist added: “The early spring snowstorms this year brought some much needed moisture to the Grassland, but also delayed green-up. Now that the grass is growing, we will need good precipitation to encourage the vegetative and insect production needed for successful nesting and brood-rearing if we are to see prairie-chicken and grouse numbers rebound.”

For more information, please call the Fort Pierre Ranger District at 605-224-5517.