Drought Monitor: Wet Harvest Continues Next Week

The U.S. Drought Monitor weekly update shows more wet weather ahead for the Midwest. Much of the Corn Belt received adequate or above needed moisture this growing season. However, pockets in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma were extremely dry. Recent rains have turned the tables, and much of the Midwest is experiencing wet harvest conditions. The Drought Monitor notes that a wet weather pattern is in store for much of the southern and eastern United States as the NWS six-to-ten-day outlook for October 30th – November 3rd calls for near-to above-normal precipitation over much of the nation, with drier-than-normal weather limited to the West Coast and lower Southeast. The latest data from the Department of Agriculture show that the nation’s corn and soybean harvest were roughly halfway finished early this week, with the expecting of further progress. However, that progress, given the forecast, looks to be stalled again next week.