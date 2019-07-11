DRG owner graduates from national broadcast leadership training

James River Broadcasting/Dakota Radio Group co-owner Tami Ingstad Knudson has graduated from the National Association of Broadcasters’ Broadcast Leadership Training program.

The Broadcast Leadership Training program equips qualified, senior-level broadcast managers with the tools and resources necessary to advance as group executives or station owners. The 10-month, MBA style program explores the intricacies of purchasing, owning and operating broadcast stations.

Graduates also attended the Celebration of Service to America Awards in Washington, DC. With over 600 guests and industry influencers, including top media companies, politicians, press and honoree John Legend, the Leadership Foundation of the National Association of Broadcasters honored local radio and broadcast stations for their commitment and service to local communities across the country.

Tami and her husband Lance Knudson took over ownership of the Pierre and Mobridge radio stations in 2017. The Ingstad family has had JRB/DRG flagship station KGFX in the family for 51 years.