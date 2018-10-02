DRG Listners Raise $500 for Capital Area Counseling Services

Thanks to our Dakota Radio Group listeners who purchased items during the August Wheeler Dealer, we presented a check for $500 to Capital Area Counseling Services in Pierre today (Tues.).

Capital Area Counseling Services Board of Directors member Ted Parsons says they’ve been raising funds for the past few years.

Construction work has begun on the new, integrated facility in the northeast part of Pierre.

If you’d like to donate, call CACS at 605-224-5811.

Again, THANK YOU to our DRG listeners who helped support the fundraising effort for Capital Area Counseling Services’s new facility!