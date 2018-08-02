DRG Home Town Tour Stops in Gettysburg

The Dakota Radio Group’s Hometown Tour was in Gettysburg Wednesday (Aug. 1, 2018). Thanks to our sponsors, KGFX listeners were treated to information about the 95th Annual Potter County Fair, the Gettysburg School District and Gettysburg-Whitlock Bay Economic Development Corporation and Great Western Bank.

Gettysburg Hometown Tour sponsors include: Great Western Bank, Highway 212 Mini Mall and Cafe, Schlachter Lumber, Beck Motors, Brown Commodities, Brown Agronomy, C&B Operations John Deere—Potter County Implement, LEC Construction Services, CHS Northern Plains and Vilas Pharmacy-Vilas Super Store.

To listen to the Pierre Hometown Tour, go click on “Listen Live” on Dakota Radio Group website www.drgnews.com, then click “Podcasts” in the upper right hand corner, then scroll down to the bottom of the page to “Eagle Butte Hometown Tour.”

Home Town Tour guests were:

Great Western Bank president Kim Sheehan

Dale Nauman with the Potter County Fair

Kara Williams with the Gettysburg-Whitlock Bay Economic Development Corporation

Gettysburg School principal Wendy Smith