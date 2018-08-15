DRG Home Town Tour in Fort Pierre

The Dakota Radio Group’s Home Town Tour was in Fort Pierre today (Wed.). Thanks to our sponsors, KGFX listeners were treated to information about the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, the 4-H Finals Rodeo, Fort Pierre Trader Days, the 7th annual Dakota Western Heritage Festival, the Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo, Future Fort Pierre and Healthy Home Town, the Riverwalk Landing and Marina, the Bulldoze, Build and Beautify project and Chase Auto and RV.

Fort Pierre Home Town Tour sponsors include: Chase Auto and RV, Lee Real Estate, Cool Spot, Dunes Golf, SD Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, WW Tire of Fort Pierre, A-G-E Corporation Contractors, Teton River Traders Gun Shop, Oahe Federal Credit Union, Stulken, Petersen, Lingle, Walti and Jones LLP and Mortenson Law Office.

Lyle Magorien of Chase Auto and RV

Cindy Bahe with SD Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center

Callie Iverson and Chris Maxwell with Fort Pierre Trader Days

Kasey Hanson with SD 4-H Rodeo Finals

Dave Bonde with Fort Pierre Development Corporation

Mayor Gloria Hanson

Gary Heintz and Carmen Mcgee with the Dakota Western Heritage Festival and Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo