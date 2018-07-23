DRG and Pierre School District Sign Agreement

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre School District and the Dakota Radio Group have reached an agreement for the Dakota Radio Group stations to once again be the “Official Voice of the Pierre Governors.” The Pierre Schools and Dakota Radio Group General Manager Diane Dies recently signed a new 5 year contract. Beginning this school year will mark the 11th consecutive year of Dakota Radio Group Stations RIVER 92.7-FM and KGFX AM 1060/107.1 FM being designated as “Official Voice of the Governors”. RIVER 92.7 will air every Governor football game as well as selected Volleyball games, every Boys Basketball game and selected Lady Governor Girls Basketball contest as well as 1 Governor wrestling dual for the coming season. KGFX will be covering 13 Lady Governor Basketball games and 4 Wrestling Duals over the course of the year. In addition, home games heard on RIVER 92.7 and KGFX over the course of the next 5 years will also accompany the video stream of Pierre Governors Live on the Pierre school website. The Dakota Radio Group will also have stories and reports of all the sports and athletic activity that Pierre participates in with stories on the air an on our Dakota Radio Group website www.drgnews.com. Rod Fisher, longtime voice of Governor Sports, will begin his 39th year of covering the Governors and Brian Oakland will be covering his 11th year as play by play voices of Governor and Lady Governor Sports. Fans are reminded that “There is only 1 Official Voice of the Governors” and that voice is RIVER 92.7-FM and KGFX of the Dakota Radio Group.