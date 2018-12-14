DRG and Countdown to Christmas sponsors giving away almost $5000 in prizes

The Dakota Radio Group’s Countdown to Christmas promotion will wrap up its daily winners portion of the promotion Monday, Dec. 17 with the final semi finalist drawing. The grand prize drawing will be Wednesday, Dec. 19.

The names of the 12 semi-finalists will be drawn to see who wins the grand prize: a 55” LED 4k LED Smart TV package, including installation, from CommTech in Pierre.

You still have time to get registered. Go to any of this year’s DRG Countdown to Christmas sponsors:

Gator’s Pizza, Pasta & Subs

White Buffalo Boutique

The Heritage Store in the Cultural Heritage Center

Cell Savers

The Longbranch

Lynn’s Dakotamart

East Pierre Landscape & Garden Center

CommTech

McDonald’s

Redrossa Italian Grille

Runnings

Branding Iron Bistro

More information is available at www.drgnews.com.