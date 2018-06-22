Drag Racing This Weekend at Oahe Speedway

PIERRE, S.D. – Two more days of quarter-mile drag racing are scheduled to held this weekend at Oahe Speedway North of Pierre. Tomorrow will feature Shootout races while Sundays Race Card consist of the 4th Pepsi Points Series races as well as the NHRA All Access Challenge & Stock/Super Stock Shootout. Sunday will also be Wally Sunday at the Speedway where all winners will receive the special Wally Awards, the ultimate award for Summit Drag Racing competitors at the grass roots level. The highly coveted trophies are modeled after those presented to Mello Yellow class champions on the national event level. Qualifying and Time Trial races begin at 1 pm on Saturday with the Elimination Races beginning at 4 pm. On Sunday, qualifying and time trials begin at 9 am with the Elimination Races scheduled to begin at 1 pm. Oahe Speedway is operated by the Oahe Racers Association and is located approximately 14 miles north of Pierre off of Highway 1804.