Dr. B.O. “Lindy” Lindbloom 1930 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Dr. B.O. “Lindy” Lindbloom, 88, of Pierre, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 4, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family. A Memorial Celebration of his life will be held 10:30am, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church.

Buron Otto Lindbloom was born on April 28, 1930, to Otto and Ella (Schaefer) Lindbloom in Pierre, South Dakota. In 1948 he was graduated from Pierre High School. At the University of South Dakota he received his BSM in 1953 and his Medicine Doctorate from Indiana University in 1955. General Practice Residencies found him studying at the City of Detroit Receiving Hospital and Huey P. Long Charity Hospital in Pineville, LA. Immediately thereafter in 1957 he came back home to Pierre to become part of the active staffs at what would become the Medical Associates Clinic and the long-established St. Mary’s Hospital. Dr. Lindbloom retired from active status there in 2003.

During his long career, he is credited with delivering nearly 6,000 babies. Dr. Lindbloom also loved teaching by mentoring many medical students, training several physician assistants, and remaining active with numerous professional medical organizations, boards, and commissions. He was also instrumental in the start-up of Capital Area Counseling as well as the beginnings of River Park, a local alcohol treatment center.

“Lindy” enjoyed being a private pilot for over 40 years, and he was privileged to have been appointed by the Governor to the SD Aeronautics Commission and to serve there many years. His church, Trinity Episcopal of Pierre, held a very dear place in his heart. Of all his commitments beyond his patients, he was proudest of his membership in Alpha Omega Alpha, the honorary medical fraternity, whose founder, Wm. W. Root, in 1902 admonished its members, “Be worthy to serve the suffering.” When he was off-duty, all who knew the good doctor realized he would be on the golf links, for golf was one of his greatest passions.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Ella Lindbloom, and also a stillborn brother.

Dr. Lindbloom is survived by his wife of nearly 33 years, Karen, as well as his first wife, Phyllis, three children, Brent (Elizabeth) Lindbloom of Pierre; Karen (Matthew) Michels of Yankton; Audra (Brian) Eide of Sioux Falls; step-children Christopher Bauck of St. Cloud, MN; Rodd (Megan) Bauck of Pierre; grandchildren Jared (Dana) Lindbloom; Allison Lindbloom; Kathryn (Alan) Haarstad; Michael Lindbloom; Collin (Jill) Michels; Brandon (Ariel) Eide; Paul Eide; step-grandchildren Ian and Ava Bauck; great-grandchildren Annabeth and Aaron Haarstad; Stella Lindbloom. He is also survived by Austin, Erin, Elaina and Cooper Wentz; numerous cousins; a host of former patients and acquaintances; and the congregation of his beloved Trinity Episcopal Church.

The families suggest memorials be directed to Trinity Episcopal Church or to the Avera St Mary’s Foundation, both in Pierre, SD.

Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com