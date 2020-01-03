DPS to implement Capitol security measures Jan. 13; Access pass available for frequent visitors

New safety measures at the South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre will begin Jan. 13– the day before the start of this year’s Legislative Session.

Department of Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Craig Price says the new safety measures– including a security screening process– are proactive steps to protecting the Capitol and everyone who uses it.

He says frequent visitors to the South Dakota State Capitol can apply for an access pass– at no cost– through the South Dakota Highway Patrol starting Monday (Jan. 6).

Capitol Access pass applications will take about five business days to process.

Price says people who work in the Capitol will have access cards allowing them to enter through any door with a card reader.

Applications for the Capitol Access Pass are available at:

the South Dakota Highway Patrol Office at 118 W. Capital Ave. in Pierre

the Highway Patrol Capitol Security office at the north entrance of the state Capitol

on the Bureau of Administration website at https://boa.sd.gov/capitol/default.aspx

A Capitol Access pass is valid until Dec. 31 each year and will have to be renewed annually.

The security room will be staffed each day, including weekends, during the Capitol’s regular hours. The Capitol’s hours during the legislative session are 7am-7pm weekdays (or when gaveled out if later) and 8am-5pm weekends. Hours of operation during the rest of the year are 8am-6pm weekdays and 8am-5pm weekends.