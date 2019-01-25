Dozark to be Inducted Into Stanley County Athletic Hall of Fame

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – Kris Dozark will be one of 3 men inducted into the Stanley County Athletic Hall of Fame. The Induction Ceremony will be held before the championship round of the Big Dakota Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at Parkview Auditorium. Dozark, a’1998 graduate of Stanley County is remembered as a successful multi-sport athlete who excelled as one of Stanley County’s best-ever wrestlers. He participated for four years in football and wrestling and for three years on the track, earning numerous accolades. Kris was academic all-state in wrestling, football, and track, and was active in school band, chorus, drama, government, and academics. He is one of the most dominant wrestlers in school history for Coach Glenn Dozark. Kris qualified four times for the state wrestling tournament, placing three times including getting to the championship match his senior year. After high school, Kris wrestled for five years at South Dakota State University. He lettered four times and was a 2003 Jackrabbit team captain. in football, as a senior captain in 1997, he helped lead the Buffalos to an 8-2 regular season record losing to Harrisburg in the State Championship game. Dozark will be inducted along with Kevin Cronin and Kirby Cronin. Following the tournament, the community is invited to a Reception at the Chuckwagon to help honor these alumni.