Downs Resigns as Head Coach of Rapid City Post 320 Baseball

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Post 320 American Legion baseball manager Rich Downs resigned Wednesday after just one year at the helm.

Last season the stars went 29-16, but failed to reach the state tournament for the second straight season. The Rapid City Journal reports that Downs said he wanted to move the program forward at a faster rate than the board of directors did as reason for his departure, but says there are no hard feelings between him and the program. Downs was an assistant coach under long-time Rapid City Post 22 manager Dave Ploof for 30 seasons. He left the program in 2012 and spent five seasons outside of American Legion baseball before taking over the Post 320 program last fall. A search for a replacement is underway.