Double Your Donation to Feeding South Dakota through the end of 2017

Feeding South Dakota locations—including the one in Pierre– are offering an online gift matching opportunity.
Gift processing coordinator Jennifer Robertson says the match offer goes through midnight on December 31.
In South Dakota, one in every eight individuals is at risk of going hungry and one in every six children struggle with getting regular meals on a daily basis.
Feeding South Dakota serves the entire state through its facilities in Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City.
Again, to give toward this matching gift, simply go to www.feedingsouthdakota.org and click on the orange “Donate” hand button located at the top left of the page.
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.