Dosch Fired as Northern State Head Football Coach

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Northern State University Director of Athletics, Josh Moon has announced that head football coach Tom Dosch has been relieved of his duties. From 2010-19 Northern State went 53-57 under the direction of Dosch. He was the NSIC coach of the year in 2014, when he led the Wolves to an 8-3 record and a share of the NSIC North title. During Dosch’s tenure 83 Wolves have been named to the NSIC All-Conference teams, in addition to five All-Americans and two CoSIDA Academic All-Americans. Prior to his time with the Wolves, Dosch made coaching stops at Southern Illinois, Jamestown, and the University of North Dakota. A national search for a new coach for the Wolves will begin immediately.