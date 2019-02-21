Dorthy D. Ray 1922 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Dorthy D. Ray, 96, Pierre, SD died February 20, 2019 at Avera St Mary’s surrounded by her loving family. Services for Dorthy and her husband Richard “Bud” Ray who died June 12, 2015 will be held this coming summer. Memorials may be sent to Community Bible Church and the Senior Center.

Dorthy D. Westlund was born on June 10, 1922 to John Martin Westlund and Ethel (Lantz) Westlund in Pierre. She was the second of four children. She attended schools in Hughes County until fourth grade when the family moved to Blunt. She graduated from Blunt High School as class Valedictorian in 1940. Following graduation, she moved to Pierre and was employed by the State of South Dakota. On October 11, 1942 she married Richard James Ray. Richard was in the Army Air Corp during WWII. On their return to Pierre she and her husband had three children and she became a homemaker, and helped her husband in his taxi business. She eventually returned to employment with the State of South Dakota for the Department of Labor. After 30 years in that department, she retired in 1985. She was very proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was baptized in the Church of Christ in Blunt and transferred membership to the Church of Christ in Pierre in 1940. After closure of the Pierre Church, she joined Community Bible Church, where she was a member of the choir and musical groups and the Ladies Group.

Dorthy was a member of Pierre Senior Center, American Legion Auxiliary, Christian Women’s Fellowship Group and a volunteer at the Golden Living Nursing Home. She previously belonged to Howkota Bowmen and the Golden Tones at the Nursing Home.

Dorthy enjoyed camping with her grandchildren when they were young. She and Bud enjoyed boating, fishing, camping and dancing at barn dances and the American Legion. Her other loves were her family, friends, music, and reading. She and Bud always had a beloved dog as part of their family.

She is survived by her children Rick Ray of Pierre, Ron (Kathy) Ray of Apple Valley MN, and Gloria (Rich) Harr of Spearfish, SD, 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother Harold Keith, her brother Blaine, her sister Hope and brother-in-law Bud Richards