Dorothy Nichols 1932 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Dorothy Nichols, 87, of Pierre formerly of Draper, died Friday, March 22 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital. Services will be 10:00am, Thursday, March 28 at St. Martin of Tours in Murdo. Burial will be at a later date at the Draper Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Dorothy (Mclver) Nichols was born July 22 at Presho, SD to Morris and Louise (Nelson) Mclver. She attended Sholdy School and traveled for a few years, working in California and Texas. She returned to South Dakota and married Lemoyne Nicholas and lived on a ranch south of Draper. Dorothy loved her dogs, horses, and music.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Julius Mclver of Hot Springs, Hugh Mclver of Omaha, and Morris Mclver of Milwaukee; sisters: Helene Krogman of White River, Gladys Brave of Volga, Marguerite King of Murdo, Betty Boyle of Whitewood, Opal Sherwood of White River, Ora Novotney of Deadwood and Verdeen Coffey of New Jersey.