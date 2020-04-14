Dorothy Huss 1922 – 2020

FAULKTON, SD – Dorothy T. Huss, 97, of Faulkton, passed away on April 6, 2020 at the Faulkton Senior Living, Faulkton, SD.

Due to COVID-19, travel and other restrictions at this time, a small immediate family Funeral Mass will be held April 16, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Faulkton, SD, with Father Christopher Hughes officiating. One of Dorothy’s frequent sayings to her children and others was “it’s for the Community”. With that in mind, sometime in the future, Dorothy’s family would like to invite the community to an event to celebrate her life.

Dorothy T. Peek, daughter of James and Winnie “Alma” (Hubbard) Peek, was born in Montgomery, Alabama on November 30, 1922. She attended school in Montgomery, AL graduating from Sidney Lanier High School. Following high school, she began work as a dental assistant/hygienist at the Army Air Force Base at Maxwell AFB and Gunter Field, Montgomery, AL. That is where she met the love of her life, Cyril J. Huss (CJ), and as they liked to say, ‘while cleaning his teeth’.

On February 17, 1944 they were married at Gunter Field Post Chapel where CJ was a flight instructor. They had a military reception at the Officer’s Club. While Cyril was overseas in China Burma India (CBI) Theatre of Operations with 74th Fighter Squadron 23rd Fighter Group (the Flying Tiger’s), she continued to make their home in Montgomery. In 1946, upon his return and honorable discharge, they purchased land and moved to the farm near Faulkton, SD. In 1950 CJ and Dorothy, along with his brother Leo and wife Connie, built and operated the Lyric Theater. CJ sold his share to Leo and Connie and eventually repurchased the Lyric Theater in 1967. Dorothy continued to run and operate the theater after CJ passed away, learning to negotiate with vendors, booking agents, and more. Her son, David, eventually took over those responsibilities and kept CJ and Dorothy’s desire to keep the theater open for the community. Dorothy became known as the ‘popcorn lady’ by many people.

In 1952 CJ and Dorothy purchased the home she currently owns and moved to town to raise their growing family. Over the years, Dorothy worked for Dr. Berkholtz as a dental assistant, she and CJ owned and ran several businesses, including the Dairi-O, and the 212 Café. After CJ passed away, Dorothy purchased and rented properties to several businesses, including Shelbie’s Flowers and Gifts. At age 90, she and her business partner and son, David, bought The Steakout, now named Dot T in honor of Dorothy “Dot T” Huss. It was also the name of Cyril’s first airplane that was shot down over China.

Dorothy was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, she served as president of the Altar Society, and Grand Regent of Catholic Daughters. She was also a member of the Faulkton American Legion Auxiliary, Faulkton VFW Auxiliary, Lakeside Country Club, Faulkton Bridge Club, TOPS, and several other Bridge Clubs. Dorothy loved to knit, make quilts (which she did for each one of her children), cook, play golf and cards. Dorothy loved to make holidays and birthdays for her children just a little extra special, including hosting the annual Huss Family and Friends Christmas Party for many years. Family was important to Dorothy. She always went above and beyond for her family as well as her extended families. She made many dear, life-long friends throughout her life in Faulkton.

Dorothy’s life will be cherished by her children: Jim (Maria) Huss of Kissimmee, FL, Margie (Bob) Lindbloom of Green Bay, WI, David Huss of Faulkton, Ted Huss of Gillette, WY, Ann (Doug) Mollman of Spearfish, SD; and daughter-in-law: Patti Huss of Faulkton. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, brother: William “Fred” (Betty Jo) Peek of Montgomery, AL; and sister-in-law: Shirley Peek of Austin, TX.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cyril J. Huss; sons, Gerald and Donald Huss; her parents; one brother; and a stepsister.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers and staff at Faulkton Senior Living for the loving care Dorothy received while living there.

