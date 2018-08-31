Don’t Let the Mystery Bug You; Get Insects Identified at the SD State Fair

If you’ve discovered some creepy crawly bugs and aren’t sure what they are, a booth at the South Dakota State Fair will likely be able to help you solve the mystery.

SDSU Extension urban entomology field specialist Dr. Amanda Bachmann says bring photos or specimens to her in the Horticulture Building, which is located near the Freedom Stage.

Bachmann says this time of year, she gets a lot of questions about cicadas.

Questions about beetles and butterflies are also common this time of year.

If you don’t want to bring specimens to the fair but would like Bachmann’s help identifying them, she can be reached through the SDSU Extension Regional Center in Pierre. (605.773.8120 or amanda.bachmann@sdstate.edu)