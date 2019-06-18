Donna Rankin 1942 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Donna Dee (Hagemann) Rankin, 77, of Pierre, SD, died Friday, June 14th 2019 at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre.

Memorial visitation will be from 4pm until 7pm, with family present, on Wednesday, June 19th at St. John Catholic Church in Ft. Pierre, SD, with a Prayer Service beginning at 7pm. Memorial services will be at 11am on Thursday, June 20th at the church, inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Pierre.

Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Donna was born February 19th 1942 to Paul and Dorothy (Rutherford) Hagemann in Pierre. She attended Pierre Schools and graduated from Riggs High School in 1960. Donna lived in Pierre her whole life. She married Rupert “Bud” Rankin on September 22, 1983. Donna worked at Bob’s Lounge for 37years and Walmart for 12 years. She enjoyed playing cards and putting together puzzles, but most of all she loved spending time with grandkids.

Donna is survived by her daughters; Julie (Jim) Ricketts and Sara Rankin, her step daughters; Gloria (Cliff) Schmidt and Deb (Terry) Holmes all of Pierre, her grandchildren: Sheila Ricketts (Chas Olson), Kyle (Bailey) Ricketts, Jeff (Jane) Schmidt, Travis (Julie) Schmidt, Rowdy (Amy) Schmidt and Cory (Dawn) Holmes, 9 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. She is also survived by one brother; Ronnie (Cathy) Hagemann of California.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bud, her siblings: Stan (Clara) Ruttmann, Siever Ruttman, Bud Ruttman, Schuyler (Elaine) Ruttman, Robert (Marilyn) Hagemann, Edna (Harry) Schmitz, and Dollie (Marvin) Rolston.