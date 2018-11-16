Donna Pitz Knutson 1952 – 2018

ABERDEEN, SD – Donna Pitz Knutson, 66, of Aberdeen formerly of Gettysburg passed away Thursday, November 8, 2018 at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital, Aberdeen.

Celebration of Life will be 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 16, 2018 at Faith United Methodist Church, 503 Jay St. S., Aberdeen, with visitation one hour prior. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at the United Methodist Church, Gettysburg, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at the Gettysburg Cemetery.

Donna Kay Pitz was born May 14, 1952 in Hoven, SD to Harland and Florence (Aumiller) Pitz. She grew up on a farm 16 miles southwest of Gettysburg, attending Artichoke Country School and Gettysburg High School.

Donna was united in marriage to Joel Schroeder, together they had one son, Daniel. Later, Donna married Ray Knutson.

Donna was a certified nurses’ aide and worked at nursing homes and home health care for a few years. She moved to Florida to be near her parents in the early 1980’s then moved to Aberdeen in the early 2000’s. Donna’s life revolved around her family and friends. She kept the streets of Aberdeen busy taxiing her friends wherever they needed to go, even if it took the last dollar she had to put gas in her car. Donna was a very loving and giving person. She enjoyed visiting elderly in the nursing homes, watching Wheel of Fortune, teaching Bible study, and reading her Bible.

Her hobbies included working on puzzles, playing guitar, crocheting, coloring, playing Farkel and doing crossword puzzles. Donna always had a love for animals: especially horses, cats, and dogs. You could usually find a cat and a gold fish or two in her home. Donna was a member of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) for many years, also of Faith United Methodist Church in Aberdeen.

If Donna could say one last word to everyone it would be “thank you!”

Donna’s life will be treasured by her sisters: Betty (Alan) Glodt of Spearfish and Judy (Jerry) Toennies of Cresbard; along with many nieces and nephews whom she thought the world of.

She was preceded in death by her parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; son, Daniel; and brother, John.

