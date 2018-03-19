Donna Harris 1943 – 2018

WHITE RIVER, SD – Donna Lee Scott Harris was born April 16, 1943 in Philadelphia. She graduated from high school in 1960, did modeling, then traveled to SD to attend USD. While there she met Garry Harris of White River and they were married in February 1963. They had two sons: Christopher Robert and Scott Leslie. Donna was a 4H leader, camp counselor, attended her son’s sporting events, and found her true passion as a reading and math tutor. Donna passed away Thursday March 8th surrounded by her family.

Donna is survived by son Scott Harris, his wife Amy (Kirkpatrick), grandchildren Autumn, Olivia, and Owen, and the Mallory family. Donna is preceded in death by her 3 month old son Christopher, husband Garry, and her parents.

A memorial service will be held in White River, SD on March 24th at the Methodist Church at 1PM. In lieu of flowers an education memorial fund will be set up in Donna’s name.