Chad Kiel presents members of the Stanley County Clay Target Team with a check from the 2nd Annual Randy Roede Memorial Coyote Hunt held in December. Lane Kramme, Stran Scott, Max Scott, Mitch Scott, Wyatt Mortenson and Ladd Kramme are just a few of the athletes in the ever-growing phenomenon of high school shooting sports. Proceeds from the memorial hunt will support local practice and the state event.