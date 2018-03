Jen from Dairy Queen in Pierre was in to tell KGFX listeners about free ice cream cone day today. If you stop in and donate non-perishable food items for the Pierre/Fort Pierre food pantry, you’ll get a free cone on Tues. March 20, 2018. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/FREE-ICE-CREAM-DAY-Jen-from-DQ-3-20-18.mp3

