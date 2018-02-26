Don Rounds 1928 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Don Rounds, 90, of Pierre, died Saturday, February 24 at Avera Maryhouse.

Rosary will be 5:15pm, Tuesday, February 27 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church,

visitation will be 5:30-7:00pm, Tuesday at the Church with a Wake service will be

7:00pm, Tuesday at the Church. Services will be 10:00am, Wednesday, February

28 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church with burial at Calvary Cemetery.

Don, Dad or Grandpa Don – as so many knew him – rarely played golf or went

fishing with his buddies. He never watched an entire Yankees game without

interruption (for that matter, drank a beer without interruption) and no one can

remember him ever sleeping past 7am. He was a hard worker, a good provider, a man

who saw the good in everyone and had an incredible sense of humor. He loved God

and he loved his family.

While his children were growing up, he untangled fishing lines, played catch,

replaced a lot of windows, cut out rubber band guns (a lot of them), fixed cars, played

horsey, did all the home maintenance, told the Peter Rabbit story 728 times, grilled

hamburgers and made mush when Mom was gone. He didn’t much like to talk on the

phone, even with his kids. But he always managed to ask how the car was running and

do you want to speak with Mom now?

He was a kind and gentle man. He took great care of Georgiana Kauth who had

raised him and provided a loving home for him in Cavour. He wrote letters to each of

his kids while at Guard Camp every year (and a daily letter to Mommy Joyce).

Later, he couldn’t pass up Rosemary’s homemade bread. He read ‘The Night

Before Christmas’ with all the gusto it deserves and was delighted to spend every

Christmas Eve with nearly all of their children, grandchildren and great-

grandchildren. He loved their visits and sharing M&M’s from Gramma Rosemary’s

candy bowl.

He had a funny and unique saying for nearly every situation, but always treated

others with respect.

Don’s life changed drastically when he was just two years old. He was born on

August 1, 1927 in Iroquois, South Dakota to Marion Mather (Butch) and Mary

Josephine (Engebos) Rounds. His mother died in 1930, leaving 10 children. This was

during the Great Depression and Marion was unemployed. Don considered himself

extremely blessed to have been taken in and raised by the Kauth family on a farm near

Cavour. John Kauth (Uncle John) and his sister Georgiana Kauth raised Don as their

own. He learned to work hard on the farm, enjoying good times with the Kauth

cousins and his own siblings who also went to school in Cavour. He learned to play

the trumpet, got good grades, played basketball, ran track and was on a winning relay

team with 3 of his brothers.

After graduating from Cavour High School in 1945, Don had a calling to the

religious life and attended the Catholic Seminary at Trinity Heights College and St.

Ambrose Seminarian College in Iowa for 2 years. After discerning a call to marriage

and family, he returned to Cavour where he taught high school and coached for a year.

He joined Company K of the South Dakota National Guard in 1948. He was called to

active duty with the 196 Infantry in September 1950 during the Korean War. He

served in Ft. Carson, Colorado and for a year in Alaska, returning to South Dakota in

1952. After 34 years of service, Don retired from the National Guard in 1982 as a

Major.

Upon returning from Alaska, Don was introduced to his Army buddy’s sister,

Joyce Reinartz. It was love at first sight for him, but it took asking her out 3 times for

Joyce to see the light. They met in September 1952, got engaged in December and

married in Huron the following May, the same month they both graduated from Huron

College.

In the following years, Don taught high school and coached in Kennebec, Yale

and Hitchcock. In 1957, Governor Joe Foss asked him to take on the challenge of

implementing a state drivers’ licensing program. Don accepted the job and he and

Joyce moved their (then small) family to Pierre. Don was the State Highway Safety

Director until 1971 when he went to work for the SD Rural Electric Association. In

1975 he became the Executive Director of the SD Petroleum Council until he retired

in 1994.

For 20 years Don officiated high school basketball and football games all over

South Dakota, many with his good friends, Morry Eckman and Penn Williams. He

was also a sought-after public speaker, delivering the commencement address to

dozens of senior classes and as a guest speaker and MC at numerous other events

around the state.

Don and Joyce were the parents of eleven children – 10 sons and 1 daughter.

He always put his wife and kids first and was very proud that all 11 of their offspring

received at least one college degree from a South Dakota University with 4 of them

obtaining advanced degrees.

In 1987 Joyce died from breast cancer. One month later, a friend of Joyce’s,

Rosemary Scarborough, lost her husband to a stroke. Later that year Don and

Rosemary luckily met at a healing seminar and were married in 1988. Rosemary had

three children who Don welcomed and loved as if they were his own and the families

blended well.

When his son Mike ran for governor, Don and Rosemary were a big part of the

grass-roots, low-cost campaign that resulted in Mike becoming South Dakota’s 31st

Governor. Don also used his sign-erecting talents to help son Tim get elected to the

state legislature.

Don was a believer in community service and contributed his time to many area

organizations, including St. Joseph’s Home & School Association and as a

communion minister, lector, and CCD instructor for St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus since 1949. He was a member and

officer of the Pierre Little League Baseball Board, Pierre/Ft. Pierre Exchange Club,

trustee of the Pierre Elks Lodge, member and chairman of the Rawlins Library Board,

the South Dakota Water Management Board and Countryside Hospice Board and was

a Meals-on- Wheels volunteer. Don also served as a Sergeant at Arms in the South

Dakota State Senate.

Before Parkinson’s disease began to take its toll on Don, he and Rosemary

rarely missed a Pierre Governors basketball or football home game and enjoyed

traveling together, with a highlight being a trip to the Holy Land and Rome where

they had the opportunity to meet Pope

John Paul II. Mostly they enjoyed being parents and grandparents to their 36

grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and the precious time they spent with them.

Don is survived by his wife Rosemary; his children Mike (Jean), Michele

(Randy) Brich , Dennis, Douglas (Jackie), Timothy (Kristin), Daniel (Wendey),

Thomas (Shelly), Patrick (Michelle), Steven (DeeAnn), Scott (Kara) and Jamison

(Cathy); stepchildren Michelle (Rob) Julian, Marc (Pam) Scarborough and Ryan

(Patricia) Scarborough; sister Marge Blue, brother Jim (Janice) Rounds; brothers-in-

law Dennis Reinartz, Myron (Darlene) Reinartz and David (Ruth) Heer; 36

grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He was

preceded in death by his wife Joyce; infant grandson Jesse Rounds and infant great-

grandson Christopher Stoeser; his parents Marion and Mary Rounds, John Kauth and

Georgiana Kauth; and siblings Al, Gordon, Wesley, Ella Mae Drake, Marion, Dale

and Bob.

Don’s family consider themselves blessed in so many ways to have had him as

their husband, father, stepfather, grandpa, mentor and great friend.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online

condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

In lieu of flowers and in accordance with Don’s wishes, contributions can be made to:

Don Rounds Memorial

c/o BankWest

PO Box 998

Pierre, SD 57501