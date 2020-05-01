Don Matre 1931 – 2020

HIGHMORE, SD – Donald Matre, 88 years 4 months and 20 days, of Highmore, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Highmore Health.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the United Methodist Church, Highmore with Pastor Kippy Udehn officiating. All attending the service are asked to stay in their vehicles. The service will be outside the front of the church and broadcasted over a loudspeaker. Private burial will follow at Highmore Cemetery with military honors.

Donald Gayheart Matre was born December 7, 1931 in Highmore, South Dakota to Paul Gayheart and Dollie Mae (Hapney) Matre. He came into this world in a small, warm, and loving corner of his family home as a big and bright surprise, except to his sister, Fern. She was hoping for a piano! She did get over it though and loved him being her baby brother to the end of his days.

Don grew up in the years of hard times; but with all those of his generation learned the value of helping one another, honesty, and love of community! Along with a strong work ethic, that started at an early age by helping his family with the Matre Diary. He was very proud of their slogan, “You can whip our cream, but you can’t Beat our milk”. He and brother Ray spent many hours milking and carrying out related chores. It was a good childhood filled with friends made for life and memories of schools’ years, full of activity. High school was the beginning of Don’s vault of never-ending stories that entertained his family and friends (old and new) that had time to sit for a while and listened. His stories will be remembered by his children for all their days and will to be passed on by their retelling.

Don graduated from Highmore High School in 1951. On August 19, 1951, Don married his childhood sweetheart and the love of his life, Delores Fisher, at the United Methodist Church in Highmore. Their adventure of 68 plus years together began. He drafted in the United States Army but was honorable discharged due to health issues. Although he served for a short time, he took much pride in serving his country. As a young couple, to give them a good start to a successful life, they both worked at many different jobs. For Don, that included clerking at Lee’s Grocery and Hardware Store until 1955. He then went to work for the local ASC office. Don’s long banking career started in 1963 with the insurance department at First State Bank. To make extra money for his family, while working fulltime, he also would till gardens, worked for Fred Hale’s Plumbing business, and helped his father-in-law who was an electrician wiring houses in the Sioux Falls area. Traveling the state with his family, over the 4th of July, he worked for Star Brothers shooting off professional firework shows, and in 1954 along with Delores and longtime friends, Lee and Bev Straight, purchased the town movie theater, which they worked together sharing all the duties from making popcorn, running the projector, to sweeping, and being up all night. After 27 years of banking, he retired as managing officer of First Bank Miller of the Highmore branch, in 1990. In his retirement years from 1993 to 2012, he worked part time at Homestead Lumberyard in Highmore.

Don shared in all the activities of his community and received special recognition for his service with Jaycees and Friends of 4H. He was a member of the American Legion, serving on the honor guard, booster club, board of director of Highmore Clinic, and the Highmore Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance where he served as 1st assistant and 1 year as chief before his retirement. He seemed always available to help with anything and everything going on in town including a helping hand or tool from his workshop to neighbors with building projects. His family suggested him keeping a list of tools he lent out but Don would never worry about it…the tools always seemed to find their way back. There was a time his homemade lawn roller went missing for a week after making its way, twice around town before coming back home. The neighborhood could always count on his presence at any emergency and they knew if they were snowed in, he’d be there to plow out their driveway or help fix a broken pipe.

Don was an active church member of the United Methodist Church in Highmore. He also loved the outdoors from playing golf, fishing, or hunting any game South Dakota had to offer. These times were never without his closest friends of a lifetime. He also spent many years bowling on a league and never missed a NFL football game of his favorite team, the Minnesota Vikings, were playing. He always looked forward to his annual bet with his good friend who was a diehard Green Bay Packers fan. Don still owed on his Vikings loss from the fall of 2019.

His family always came first in his thoughts and care. He would do anything and everything for them. Grandpa Don had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren who will always feel his big hugs.

His memory will be cherished by his wife, Delores of Highmore; two daughters: Teri (Mike) Matre-Kirchner of Highmore and Bigfork, MT; and Susan (Mark) Pautsch of Kalispell, MT; two grandchildren: Kimberly (Brandon) Borge of Pierre and Debra Hight (Joe Schuring) of Dell Rapids; three great grandchildren: Mikayla Hight, Chase Hight, and Krew Schuring, all of Dell Rapids; sister, Fern (Charles) Droz of Miller; brother-in-law, Charles Droz of Miller; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Dollie Mae Matre; brothers: Glen and Raymond Matre; sister, Marie Matre; infant twins; and many other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please email your memories of Don to info@familyfuneralhome.net. The message will be placed on a white balloon and given to the family. Please email messages no later than 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 5th in order for them to be present at the funeral service.

