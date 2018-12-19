Don Christiansen 1958 – 2018

FAULKTON, SD – Don Christiansen, 60, of Faulkton, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Luther Haven Nursing Home in Montevideo, MN surrounded by loved ones.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 29, 2018, at the United Church of Faulkton with Pastor Jon Damaska presiding. Visitation will be one-hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in the Faulkton Cemetery at a later date.

Donald D. Christiansen was born May 26, 1958 in Faulkton, SD to Amile and Dora (Richardson) Christiansen. He attended grade school in Faulkton until the death of his parents. Don then went to live with his sister, Karen Schraeder, and her family in Rockham. He attended Redfield High School, graduating in 1976. He went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from SDSU in Brookings, majoring in Ag Business and Commercial Economics.

Don was united in marriage to Tammie Eidsness. To this union three daughters were born, Angie, Tracy and Penny. He was their supporter, their rock. Always telling them to “get some rest” and “don’t get yourself in a twit” when things were hard.

Don had a sense of business throughout the years. He worked for a Case Dealer in Fairfax, MO, and MD Builders Cashway in Redfield, SD before purchasing Faulkton Lumber Co. and Faulkton Ready Mix. He also started Pierre Concrete before moving to Kansas; where he was a sales rep for Novartis Animal Health. While living in Kansas, Don started a construction company which he continued upon his return to South Dakota.

He was joined in marriage to Barb Gudde and added her daughter, Taylor, to his family. Don returned to Faulkton where he met Louise Houghton. They spent the remainder of his life enjoying time together.

Don loved playing whist with family, or any card game, car races, his horses, hunting trips, camping, and fishing, and cooking up new recipes. His travels included Florida, San Francisco, El Paso, Mexico, New Orleans, Lake of the Woods, Bahamas, Jamaica, Hawaii, Vegas, cruise to Saint Martin, Saint Thomas, and San Juan, also to Australia, Alaska, and the Kentucky Derby. His greatest joy was seeing his grandchildren. Don loved being able to spend time with his grandchildren, whether it was having them work alongside him, attending their sporting events, or creating new adventurous stories.

Don’s life will be cherished by his children: Angie (Keith) Listul, Clarkfield, MN, Tracy (Trent) Fischer, Baltic, SD, Penny (Steve Smith) Christiansen, Port St. Lucie, FL and Taylor Christiansen, Overland Park, KS; grandchildren: Dylan and Drew Lesselyoung, Blaine, Blake, Brody, and Brady Thomas, Tru and Myah Smith, and Aaliyah Williams; sisters: Lauralee (Rodger) Lauritzen, Faulkton, Patty (Ron) Kadlec, Ipswich, Mary (John) Weiss, Overland Park, KS, and Amelia (Gary) Anderson, Paola, KS; step-brothers: Randy (Sherry) Carlson, Faulkton and Mike (Lori) Carlson, Rapid City; sister-in-law, Janell Christiansen, Lennox; and his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Karen (Louie) Schraeder and Pam (Loren) Seidschlaw; and one brother, Richard Christiansen.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Don’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)