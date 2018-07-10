Dolores Selting 1930 – 2018

FAULKTON, SD – Dolores Ruhlman Selting, 87, of Faulkton, went home to Heaven, Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Aberdeen ManorCare surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 13, 2018 at the United Church of Faulkton, with Pastor Sheila Richards presiding. Burial will follow in the Faulkton Cemetery. Visitation, with family present, will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 12, 2018 at Luce Funeral Home, Faulkton.

Dolores June Schilder was born August 1, 1930 in Faulk County, SD to Reynolds “Pete” and Rosa (Rutherford) Schilder. She attended Faulkton High School, graduating in 1947. Dolores went to work for the Employment Security Department until her marriage to David Ruhlman on July 16, 1948.

They made their home in Miranda until building Dave’s Motel at Faulkton in 1958. They ran the motel together until David’s passing on October 19, 1974. Dolores continued to run the motel until 1980, at which time she sold it and went to work as an auction clerk for many years.

In November of 1980, Dolores married Lawrence Selting. She was a longtime member of the United Church of Faulkton. She loved working on puzzles, doing crosswords, playing darts, baking, was an avid Twins fan and loved being a mother and grandmother.

Dolores’ life will be cherished by her children: Gloria (Dan) Hobbs of Mission Viejo, CA, Alan (Judy) Ruhlman of Aberdeen, Doyle (Marilyn) Ruhlman of Brookings, and Dennis Ruhlman of Brookings; five grandchildren: Myranda Weaver, David (Tiffany) Ruhlman, Lacy (Ryan) Heyer, Dawn Ruhlman and Drew (Hannah) Ruhlman; seven great grandchildren; numerous step children; sister, Vera Uminger; sisters-in-law: Ruth Yada and Beth Bowar; and brother-in-law, Jim Stanforth.

She was preceded in death by both husbands: David Ruhlman and Lawrence Selting; longtime friend, Jim Martinmaas; and sister, Phyllis Stanforth.

Memorials may be directed to the United Church of Faulkton and the Special Olympics.

The family would like to thank Country Classics of Redfield for providing the casket spray and floral arrangements for the service.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Dolores’ arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)