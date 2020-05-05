Dolan Steps Down at Rapid City Central

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Central High School Activities Director Jordan Bauer announced on Monday that Dave Dolan will be retiring as the head track and field coach at Rapid City Central at the end of this school year. Dolan has been the head track coach for the Cobblers for the last 18 years and was an assistant for 20 years prior to that. Under Dolan’s guidance, the Cobblers brought home 2 state girls’ championships, 4 runners-up trophies, along with 6 runner-up performances on the boys’ side. Coach Dolan will enter retirement after 38 years of coaching track and field. A search is underway for Dolan’s replacement.