Documentary about Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women being shown this weekend in Pierre, Fort Thompson & Lower Brule

A documentary about missing and murdered indigenous women will be shown Saturday (March 7) in Pierre and Sunday in Fort Thompson and Lower Brule.

River Cities Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women member Jenny Ponca says the film is called “Somebody’s Daughter.”

Ponca says the disappearance of Native women isn’t exclusive to any one type of location.

The “Somebody’s Daughter” documentary will be shown Saturday at 11am and 4pm at the River Cities Public Transit meeting room in Pierre. On Sunday, the film will be shown at 1pm at the Tribal Hall Gym in Fort Thompson and at 5pm at the Lode Star Casino in Lower Brule.

Find more information about the film at www.somebodysdaughter-mmiw.com.