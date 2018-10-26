District 24 Senate Candidates Have Differing Stances on Health Care

The two candidates for the District 24 Senate seat shared their views on a variety of topics during a candidate forum yesterday (Thurs.) evening.

One topic of discussion was whether or not candidates support adding early childhood education to the public school system.

District 24 incumbent republican Senator Jeff Monroe says he’s not opposed to the idea.

Democratic challenger Amanda Bachmann supports including early childhood education within the public school system.

When it comes to health care, the two candidates differed. Bachmann believes all people deserve access to it.

Monroe said health care coverage is the responsibility of individuals.

Three of the four District 24 House candidates were also at the forum. DRG news and farm will share some of their thoughts in future newscasts.

The forum was co-hosted by the League of Women Voters Pierre and the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce.