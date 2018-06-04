District 24 Republican House Candidates Talk Workforce Development

When it comes to workforce development, the three candidates for the republican nomination for the District 24 House seat in South Dakota took different approaches during a recent forum hosted by the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce.

Incumbent Mary Duvall said at the state’s workforce development summit last year attendees were told the amount of student loan debt has risen dramatically in recent years. Duvall says putting more focus on technical or other sources of education would reduce that debt while also getting people into our workforce quicker.

Incumbent Tim Rounds focused on family size and bringing people into the state.

Challenger Roxanne Weber touched on the somewhat laid back attitude we have in the Midwest and also on state government employees working remotely.

Polls are open tomorrow (Tues.) from 7am-7pm local time.

