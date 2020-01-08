District 24 legislators hope to see raises for state employees, education and community support providers

Among the issues lawmakers will deal with when South Dakota’s 95th Legislative Session starts Tuesday is Gov. Kristi Noem’s FY2021 budget proposal which gives no funding increase for education or state employees.

District 24 senator Jeff Monroe (of Pierre) thinks those areas will see more money come their way.





Representative Tim Rounds (of Pierre) says the governor’s budget proposal is a place to start, not a final draft.





Representative Mary Duvall (of Pierre) says state revenue numbers the past few months have been higher than projected, which may make room for education, state employee and community support provider raises.





Hear more from the District 24 legislators during South Dakota Perspective this afternoon (Wed.) at 3:05 on KGFX. Tune in to AM1060 or 107.1 FM. You can also listen using the “listen live” option on our website www.drgnews.com or by using the KGFX app on your smartphone.



After it airs, this SD Perspective program will also be available as a KGFX Beyond the Mic podcast. Subscribe for free through Spotify, Google Play, Podbean or iTunes.