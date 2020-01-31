District 24 Legislative Coffee being held tomorrow

The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee and The League of Women Voters Pierre are hosting a District 24 Legislative Coffee event tomorrow (Feb. 1) at 10am at the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce Community Room (800 W Dakota Avenue).

District 24 Legislators Senator Jeff Monroe and Representatives Mary Duvall and Tim Rounds will give an overview of what is being discussed so far during the Legislative Session.

The session is open to the public. Another Legislative Coffee will be held Feb. 22, same time and place.