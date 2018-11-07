District 23 Election Results

Republican incumbents in District 23 all held on to their seats in the South Dakota House and Senate.

Justin Cronin takes the win in the race for State Senator of District 23, with 83% (7,869) of the votes over his opponent Joe Yracheta, 17% (1,661) of the votes.

In the race for State Representative of District 23 both Republican candidates, Spencer Gosch and John Lake are elected over their Democratic candidates, Eleanor Iverson and Margaret Walsh.

Spencer Gosch elected with 41% (7,115) of the votes.

John Lake elected with 37%(6,435) of the votes.