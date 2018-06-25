Distinguished Service Awards to be Given by SDHSAA

PIERRE, S.D. – Ten distinguished individuals from across the state of South Dakota have been selected to receive the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) Distinguished Service Award for the 2018-19 school year. Following a nomination process, the recipients of the Distinguished Service Award are selected by the SDHSAA Board of Directors. The 10 recipients are in the Administration category: Bud Postma – Madison, Steve Moore – Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Jim Aisenbrey – Baltic. In the category of Coaches and Directors the recipients are Nelly Long – Pine Ridge, Bill Sawinsky – Webster, Marica Shannon – Mitchell and Toby Rath – Rapid City Central. The Board of Education recipient is Sandy Klatt of Brandon Valley and the two recipients in the Contest Official category are Bob Mallory of Parkston and Ft. Pierre native Tom McGough of Miller. The Distinguished Service Awards will be presented throughout the 2018-19 school year at various SDHSAA state athletic and fine arts events. The Distinguished Service Award is the highest recognition bestowed by the SDHSAA. It is designed to honor individuals who have made significant long-term contributions to the high school athletic and fine arts activities in South Dakota.