DII Elite 8 Tickets Can be Purchased Now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Tickets for the 2017 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Elite Eight are on sale now. The Sioux Falls Sports Authority, in conjunction with the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, will host the Elite Eight at the Sanford Pentagon from March 22-25. The Elite Eight will begin on Wednesday, March 22, with the eight region champions squaring off in four quarterfinal games beginning at 12:00 pm. The semi-final games will begin at 6:00 pm on Thursday, March 23, with the national championship being held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 25. The national championship will also be shown live nationwide on CBS. All-session passes are $36 and can be purchased at the Sanford Pentagon Box Office, www.ticketmaster.com, any Ticketmaster outlet or by calling 800-745-3000. Single session and group discounts are also available. All tickets will be general admission.