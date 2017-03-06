Diane Deis Accepts General Manager Position at Dakota Radio Group

PIERRE SD – Diane Deis has been promoted to the position of General Manager of Dakota Radio Group. Deis will replace Mark Swendsen who has accepted a position as CEO of Ingstad Broadcasting.

Deis grew up in Murdo, graduated from Jones County High School and also graduated from SDSU with a degree in Journalism-Advertising.

Deis started in design, worked in cable television, newspaper and radio. She has been employed at Dakota radio group for over 13 years.

Deis and her husband Cullan own and operate Dunes Golf Course in Fort Pierre. They have four daughters and four grandchildren.

Deis says “I am excited for this opportunity. Dakota Radio Group has a great team of employees to help me keep our seven radio stations bringing listeners all of the local news, weather, sports, contests and music they want and enjoy. Mr. Swendsen is a great mentor. His years at the helm have proven that I have big shoes to fill and I look forward to the challenge!”