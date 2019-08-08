Despite the crop damage, Falk feels fortunate after this week’s storm

One farm family is feeling fortunate after Tuesday night storms that wreaked havoc in central South Dakota from the North Dakota border to the Nebraska border.

Nick Falk and his family farm about 35 miles east of Pierre. He says they had some damage, but it’s minor compared to what happened in places like Mobridge, Blunt and Burke.

Falk says it’s been a year of challenges for farmers and ranchers.

He says their crops looked decent before this week’s storm hit.

Falk says now they wait to see what, if any, crops recover enough to produce a yield this fall.

Photo: hail at the Falk farm