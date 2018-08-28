Despite strong economy, many Americans struggling to get by

(AP)- Despite a strong economy, about 40 percent of American families struggled to meet at least one of their basic needs last year, including paying for food, health care, housing or utilities.

That’s according to an Urban Institute survey of nearly 7,600 adults. It found the difficulties were most prevalent among adults with lower incomes or health issues but also revealed people from all walks of like running into similar hardships.

The findings by the nonprofit research organization highlight the financial strains experienced by many Americans in an otherwise strong economy.